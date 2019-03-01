Photos: Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon arrive at pad 39A for launch

SpaceX rolled the first Crew Dragon spacecraft out to a Florida launch pad Thursday for final preparations ahead of a test flight to the International Space Station.

The commercial crew capsule will ride a 215-foot-tall (65-meter) Falcon 9 rocket into orbit from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 2:49 a.m. EST (0749 GMT) Saturday, heading for a docking with the space station early Sunday, assuming an on-time liftoff.

Rollout began before 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), when the Falcon 9 emerged on its strongback carrier from SpaceX’s hangar for the quarter-mile journey up the ramp to pad 39A. Around 6 p.m. EST (2300 GMT), hydraulics hoisted the rocket vertical.

