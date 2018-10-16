Launch timeline for Atlas 5’s AEHF 4 mission

A United Launch Atlas 5 rocket is set to launch the U.S. Air Force’s fourth Advanced Extremely High Frequency communications satellite from Cape Canaveral. This timeline shows the major mission events planned over a three-and-a-half-hour flight to an optimized geostationary transfer orbit.

The 197-foot-tall (60-meter) rocket, propelled by an RD-180 main engine and five solid rocket boosters, is set for liftoff during a two-hour launch window Wednesday that opens at 12:15 a.m. EDT (0415 GMT).

The AEHF 4 mission will be the 79th flight of an Atlas 5 rocket, and the fifth Atlas 5 launch of 2018.

Built by Lockheed Martin, the AEHF 4 satellite joins three previous satellites in the AEHF constellation launched by Atlas 5 rockets in 2010, 2012 and 2013. With four AEHF satellites in orbit, the Air Force’s new generation of secure, nuclear-hardened voice, video and data relay spacecraft will provide global coverage.

An overview of the Atlas 5/AEHF 4 launch sequence and a ground track map illustrating the rocket’s path after liftoff are are posted below.

T+0:00:01.1: Liftoff

T+0:00:34.6: Mach 1

T+0:00:48.4: Max-Q

T+0:01:50.7: Jettison SRBs

T+0:03:28.6: Payload Fairing Jettison

T+0:04:27.4: Main Engine Cutoff

T+0:04:33.4: Stage Separation

T+0:04:43.4: Centaur Ignition 1

T+0:11:51.3: Centaur Cutoff 1

T+0:22:25.2: Centaur Ignition 2

T+0:28:19.1: Centaur Cutoff 2

T+3:28:20.4: Centaur Ignition 3

T+3:30:00.1: Centaur Cutoff 3

T+3:32:49.1: AEHF 4 Separation

