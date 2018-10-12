Multiple replays of the Soyuz launch and abort

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.
Replays from cameras at the Baikonur Cosmodrome capture the launch of a Soyuz booster from different angles. The usually reliable booster failed two minutes into the flight but the Russian-U.S. crew were able to make a safe emergency landing aboard inside the Soyuz capsule.
Video: NASA.
