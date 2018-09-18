Japanese billionaire reserves moon flight with SpaceX

EDITOR’S NOTE: Check back later Tuesday for new details on the BFR design.

Promising to take a half-dozen or more artists with him on the journey, Japanese fashion magnate Yusaku Maezawa said Monday he has paid a deposit for a ride around the moon aboard SpaceX’s planned BFR rocket as soon as 2023, a financial infusion that will help bankroll development of the company’s futuristic interplanetary transporter.

Maezawa and SpaceX founder Elon Musk announced plans for the moon mission Monday at the company’s rocket factory in Hawthorne, California.

“Finally, I can tell you that I choose to go to the moon,” said Maezawa, the 42-year-old founder of Zozo, Japan’s largest online fashion retailer.

“Ever since I was a kid, I have loved the moon,” Maezawa said. “Just staring at the moon filled my imagination. That is why I could not pass up this opportunity to see the moon up close.”

But he doesn’t want to go to the moon alone.

“That would be a little lonely. I don’t like being alone, so I want to share this experiences with as many people as possible. That is why I choose to go to the moon with artists.”

Maezawa said he will invite artists to accompany him on a trip around the moon and back to Earth, hoping to inspire the passengers — musicians, painters, photographers, film directors, fashion designers, sculptors, or architects — to create new works to reflect their experiences in deep space.

The artists and Maezawa will launch on SpaceX’s planned BFR vehicle for the the trip around the moon and back to Earth.

SpaceX’s BFR — or Big Falcon Rocket — project is designed to help achieve Musk’s vision of one day settling Mars. The two-part vehicle, comprising a booster and an upper stage dubbed the Big Falcon Spaceship, will be entirely reusable and will be refueled in space, making it capable of flying to the moon, Mars, and other destinations throughout the solar system carrying as many as 100 passengers, Musk said.

“BFR is really intended as an interplanetary transport system that’s capable of getting from Earth to anywhere in the solar system as long as you establish propellant depots along the way,” Musk said.

The new spaceship will using articulating fins and a heat shield to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere, or descend through Mars’s rarefied air, before rotating to an upright orientation for a propulsive landing using the craft’s Raptor engines, touching down in a similar manner to SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket boosters.

The ship will also be able to land on airless worlds like the moon, using rocket thrust for all its braking, Musk said.

Maezawa calls his initiative “dearMoon,” and the process of selecting the artists for the lunar mission has not yet started.

“In 2023, as the host, I’d like to invite six to eight artists from around the world to join me on this mission to the moon,” Maezawa said. “These artists will be asked to create something after they return to Earth, and these masterpieces will inspire the dreamer within all of us.”

Maezawa did not disclose how much he will pay for the trip around the moon, but he confirmed he has paid a deposit to SpaceX. Musk said Maezawa made a “significant deposit” that will have a “material impact” in the development of the BFR system.

“He’s a very brave person to do this … He is paying a lot of money that will help with the development of this ship and booster, and ultimately this system,” Musk said. “This BFR system is intended to be able to carry anyone to orbit, and to the moon, and to Mars, so he ultimately is helping pay for the average citizen to be able to travel to other planets. It’s a great thing.”

Musk said he expects development of the BFR system will cost anywhere from $2 billion to $10 billion, settling on an estimate of roughly $5 billion in response to a question from a reporter. In additional to the numerous technical challenges in building and flying such a vehicle, Musk is also counting on revenues from satellites launches, crew and cargo missions to the International Space Station, and SpaceX’s planned Starlink broadband network to pay for the endeavor.

SpaceX is a leader in the global commercial launch market, and the Air Force has tapped the launch provider to begin delivering some of its satellites to orbit, giving SpaceX access to a lucrative line of Pentagon contracts. SpaceX is also one of two companies funded by NASA — along with Boeing — to build commercial crew capsules to ferry astronauts to and from the space station.

But the Starlink network is still in its infancy. Filings with federal regulators suggest SpaceX plans to deploy up to 12,000 small satellites in low Earth orbit to provide global broadband services, and the first two Starlink test satellites launched in February. SpaceX is one of several companies building broadband “megaconstellations,” and the competition in the satellite broadband market is hot.

Maezawa’s financial commitment will also funnel directly into work on the BFR program, according to Musk.

“Private customers, or any customers, for BFR are incredibly helpful in funding development of the rocket,” Musk said.

Musk said the circumlunar flight will be risky. No humans have traveled beyond low Earth orbit, a region a few hundred miles above Earth, since the last Apollo moon landing mission in 1972.

“This is dangerous. This is no walk in the park here. This will require a lot of training. When you’re pushing the frontier, it’s not a sure thing … There’s some chance that something could go wrong. We’ll do everything we can to minimize that, but whenever it’s the first flight of something on a new technology, and we’re talking about deep space, you have to be a very brave person to do that. This is no small matter.”

SpaceX announced in February 2017 that it had received a deposit for two private passengers to launch on a circumlunar flight around the moon aboard the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, the capsule planned to carry astronauts to the space station, which orbits around 250 miles (400 kilometers) above Earth.

Musk said Monday that Maezawa was one of the would-be space tourists who initially signed up for the Crew Dragon lunar flight, which was intended to launch on a Falcon Heavy rock. When Musk announced the Crew Dragon lunar flight last February, he said the mission around the moon could launch by the end of 2018.

SpaceX since scrapped those plans, preferring to move on to the BFR project.

“With Falcon Heavy and Dragon, we would have had, essentially, for a trip around the moon only room for two people … It’s about the size of an SUV inside there.

“BFR has got room for 100, and we said, well, maybe it’s wise on this to have about a dozen people or thereabouts on the first trip into deep space, and (Maezawa’s) very graciously offered to provide those seats to artists and cultural influencers — basically key influences on society.

“We better get that flight right,” Musk said. “We’re definitely going to be doing everything we possibly can to make sure that is a good flight. Instead of two (people), you can have a dozen.”

Asked if he thought the 2023 target date for the lunar mission was realistic, Musk replied: “We’re definitely not sure.”

Musk has a history of stating ambitious schedules for SpaceX’s rocket developments. He announced plans in 2011 to launch the first Falcon Heavy rocket by 2013, and the heavy-lifter finally lifted off for the first time on a successful demonstration flight in February.

“We’ve been pretty unsure about prior dates, too,” Musk said. “If I had some sort of crystal ball, I’d love to know how long something will take. You have to set some kind of (date) that is kind of like the ‘things go right’ date, and then, of course, we have reality, and things do not go right in reality. Usually, there are many setbacks and issues.

“There are so many uncertainties,” Musk said. “This is a ridiculously big rocket. It’s got so much advanced tehcnology. It’s not 100 percent that we succeed in getting this to flight. It’s not even 100 percent certain. I think it’s pretty likely, but it’s not certain. But we’re going to do everything humanly possible to bring it to flight as fast as we can, and as safely as we can.”

