Live coverage: Two British satellites set for launch from India

Live coverage of the countdown and launch India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle with the British NovaSAR 1 and SSTL S1-4 Earth observation satellites. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

ISRO’s live video stream begins at approximately 1600 GMT (12 p.m. EDT) and will be available on this page. If you appreciate what we do, please consider becoming a Spaceflight Now member and support our coverage of the space program.