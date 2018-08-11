Delta 4-Heavy launch timeline with Parker Solar Probe

A United Launch Alliance Delta 4-Heavy rocket, crowned by a solid-fueled upper stage kick motor, will send NASA’s Parker Solar Probe on a speedy voyage through the inner solar system following liftoff from Cape Canaveral.

The 233-foot-tall (71-meter) launcher is set for liftoff from Cape Canaveral’s Complex 37B launch pad powered by three Aerojet Rocketdyne RS-68A main engines.

The Delta 4-Heavy has flown nine times before, and is made up of three modified Delta 4 first stage cores bolted together. The all-cryogenic launcher burns a mixture of liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen.

The $1.5 billion Parker Solar Probe mission will become the first spacecraft to travel inside the sun’s corona, a scorching region of plasma extending a few million miles away from our star’s surface. The mission’s objectives include helping scientists unravel how the solar wind is heated and accelerated into the solar system, impacting the planets, including our own.

The timeline below is a rough approximation of the timing of the major launch events for the Delta 4-Heavy launch with Parker Solar Probe. The exact timing changes day-to-day based on the launch date in the mission’s interplanetary window, which extends to Aug. 23.

Date source: ULA

T+00:00:00 — Liftoff

T+00:03:57.6 — Port and Starboard Booster Jettison

T+00:05:35.9 — Booster Engine Cutoff

T+00:05:42.4 — First Stage Separation

T+00:05:55.4 — First Main Engine Start

T+00:06:05.4 — Payload Fairing Jettison

T+00:10:37.1 — First Main Engine Cutoff

T+00:22:25.4 — Second Main Engine Start

T+00:36:38.9 — Second Main Engine Cutoff

T+00:37:09.0 — Second Stage Separation

T+00:37:29.0 — Third Stage Ignition

T+00:38:58.0 — Third Stage Burnout

T+00:43:18.0 — Parker Solar Probe Separation

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.