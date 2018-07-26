July 27, 2018
Video: Ariane 5 takes off from French Guiana

July 26, 2018 Stephen Clark

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Video credit: Arianespace

Watch a replay of the liftoff of an Ariane 5 rocket Wednesday from the Guiana Space Center, a spaceport carved from the edge of the Amazon rainforest. The launcher carried four Galileo navigation satellites into orbit.

The 155-foot-tall (47-meter) Ariane ES rocket lifted off from the ELA-3 launch pad at 1125 GMT (7:25 a.m. EDT; 8:25 a.m. French Guiana time), and headed northeast on a mission to place the four Galileo navigation payloads in an orbit more than 14,000 miles (nearly 23,000 kilometers above Earth.

Read our full story for details on the mission.

