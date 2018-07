If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member . If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further.

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of an Ariane 5 rocket with four Galileo navigation satellites. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

Arianespace’s video webcast is scheduled to begin at approximately 1110 GMT (7:10 a.m. EDT) Tuesday. Check back on this page closer to launch for live video of the launch.