Watch live: Blue Origin plans high-altitude escape test on launch Wednesday

A team of engineers in West Texas is preparing Blue Origin’s suborbital New Shepard booster for launch Wednesday on an uncrewed test flight aimed at demonstrating a key safety feature for space tourists and scientists riding on future rockets soaring to the edge of space.

Blue Origin, owned by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, plans to webcast Wednesday’s test flight, which is set for takeoff at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT; 10 a.m. CDT) from the company’s sprawling test site north of Van Horn, Texas, around 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of El Paso.

Wednesday’s flight will be the ninth by a New Shepard rocket, and the third using Blue Origin’s most recent model of the single-stage vehicle, which debuted in December and made its second launch and landing in April.

The reusable New Shepard booster is designed to take off from a launch pad, climb to the internationally-recognized boundary of space at an altitude of 62 miles (100 kilometers), and land nearby with rocket thrust and aerobrakes.

A crew capsule mounted on top of the New Shepard rocket will carry experiments and a dummy nicknamed “Mannequin Skywalker” to simulate the experience passengers will see on future flights. On a standard mission, the craft separates from the rocket after engine cutoff and lands with the aid of parachutes.

On Wednesday’s flight, Blue Origin says it will push the New Shepard rocket to its limits with a high-altitude escape motor test. If successful, the demonstration is expected to move the company a step closer to flying people — first its own employees, then paying passengers — on trips to space lasting several minutes, offering the experience of weightlessness and spectacular views.

Blue Origin officials said in April the New Shepard could fly with people for the first time by the end of this year, followed by commercial riders. But the company has not set a firm timetable for the start of crewed test flights, or the launch of commercial services directed at the space tourism and suborbital research markets.

Blue Origin has not started selling tickets for seats on commercial New Shepard flights, but Reuters reported last week the flight opportunities are expected to sell for between $200,000 and $300,000. Blue Origin responded to the report, saying the company has not set ticket prices, and does not plan to sell rides until some time after New Shepard makes its first test flight with humans on-board.

In a brief statement announcing Wednesday’s flight, Blue Origin offered no further details on the objectives or the technical parameters for the planned high-altitude escape motor test. Blue Origin accomplished a low-altitude abort test with a previous version of the New Shepard vehicle in October 2016, proving the capsule’s solid-fueled abort motor could get passengers away from a catastrophic in-flight failure.

Experiments hitching a ride on the test flight Wednesday include a privately-developed in-cabin WiFi transmitter, and a package of NASA sensors to measure cabin pressure, temperature, carbon dioxide levels, acoustic conditions, and acceleration inside the crew capsule. There are also science experiments from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Purdue University, and Otto von Guericke University and Olympiaspace in Germany.

Other items aboard the flight include a NASA-funded vibration damping system to allow for more precise experiments in microgravity, an assortment of scientific, medical and textile materials from the Thai startup mu Space, and an allotment of mementos and other items provided by Blue Origin employees.

Blue Origin is developing a much bigger rocket, called New Glenn, as an orbital launcher. The New Glenn could launch on its maiden flight from Cape Canaveral by the end of 2020.

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.