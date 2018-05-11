Falcon 9 launch timeline with Bangabandhu 1

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is set for liftoff from Cape Canaveral on Friday, heading due east over the Atlantic Ocean to deliver the Bangabandhu 1 communications satellite into orbit around 33 minutes later.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket is poised for launch from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 4:14 p.m. EDT (2014 GMT) Friday at the opening of a 127-minute launch window.

It will be the first launch of SpaceX’s upgraded “Block 5” version of the workhorse Falcon 9 rocket, featuring changes to make the vehicle easier to reuse and more reliable.

Perched atop the rocket is the Bangabandhu 1 communications satellite, a spacecraft made by Thales Alenia Space for the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission. Bangabandhu 1 is the country’s first communications satellite, and it is named for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the Bangladeshi nation.

The timeline below outlines the launch sequence for the Falcon 9 flight with Bangabandhu 1.

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:08: Mach 1

T+0:01:14: Max Q

T+0:02:31: MECO

T+0:02:33: Stage 1 Separation

T+0:02:36: First Ignition of Second Stage

T+0:03:37: Fairing Jettison

T+0:06:15: Stage 1 Entry Burn

T+0:08:10: Stage 1 Landing

T+0:08:19: SECO 1

T+0:27:38: Second Ignition of Second Stage

T+0:28:37: SECO 2

T+0:33:38: Bangabandhu 1 Separation

