Live coverage: Upgraded Falcon 9 rocket set for first on-pad test-firing

Live coverage of SpaceX’s preparations for the first Falcon 9 “Block 5” rocket launch from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission will launch the Bangabandhu 1 communications satellite. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.
