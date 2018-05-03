May 3, 2018
Breaking News

Live coverage: Upgraded Falcon 9 rocket set for first on-pad test-firing

May 3, 2018 Stephen Clark

Live coverage of SpaceX’s preparations for the first Falcon 9 “Block 5” rocket launch from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission will launch the Bangabandhu 1 communications satellite. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

File photo of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at launch pad 39A in Florida. Credit: SpaceX

Related Articles

© 1999-2018 Spaceflight Now / Pole Star Publications Ltd

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!