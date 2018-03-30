March 30, 2018
Watch a replay of SpaceX’s fifth launch for Iridium

March 30, 2018 Stephen Clark

A SpaceX Falcon 9 launcher rocketed into orbit Friday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, climbing away from a hillside launch complex just after sunrise with 10 Iridium communications satellites.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket lifted off at 7:13:51 a.m. PDT (10:13:51 a.m. EDT; 1413:51 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 4-East at Vandenberg. The Falcon 9 turned toward the south, heading for a 388-mile-high (625-kilometer) polar orbit.

SpaceX confirmed the rocket placed all 10 satellites into orbit around an hour after liftoff, concluding the company’s fifth launch to deploy Iridium’s upgraded global voice, data and broadband network.

