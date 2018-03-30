Launch timeline for Iridium’s fifth launch with SpaceX

Follow the key events of the Falcon 9 rocket’s ascent to orbit with the fifth set of 10 next-generation satellites for Iridium’s voice and data relay fleet.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket will lift off Friday at 7:13:51 a.m. PDT (10:13:51 a.m. EDT; 1413:51 GMT) Friday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

SpaceX will not attempt to recover the first stage on Friday’s mission.

Data source: SpaceX

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:16: Max-Q

T+0:02:34: MECO

T+0:02:37: Stage 1 Separation

T+0:02:39: Stage 2 Ignition

T+0:03:28: Fairing Jettison

T+0:09:02: SECO 1

T+0:52:05: Stage 2 Restart

T+0:52:16: SECO 2

T+0:57:16: Begin Iridium Deployments

T+1:12:03: End Iridium Deployments

