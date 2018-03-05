Falcon 9 launch timeline with Hispasat 30W-6

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is set for liftoff from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday, heading due east over the Atlantic Ocean to deliver the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite into orbit around 33 minutes later.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket is poised for launch from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 12:33 a.m. EST (0533 GMT) Tuesday at the opening of a two-hour launch window.

Perched atop the rocket is the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite, a spacecraft manufactured by Space Systems/Loral to provide video, data and broadband services across the Americas, Europe and North Africa. The tri-band satellite, owned by Madrid-based Hispasat, will replace an aging telecom craft launched in 2002.

The Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage booster will not be recovered due to unfavorable weather conditions in the Atlantic Ocean downrange from Cape Canaveral.

The timeline below outlines the launch sequence for the Falcon 9 flight with Hispasat 30W-6.

Data source: SpaceX

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:10: Mach 1

T+0:01:18: Max Q

T+0:02:35: MECO

T+0:02:37: Stage 1 Separation

T+0:02:39: First Ignition of Second Stage

T+0:03:39: Fairing Jettison

T+0:08:39: SECO 1

T+0:26:38: Second Ignition of Second Stage

T+0:27:33: SECO 2

T+0:32:51: GovSat 1 Separation

