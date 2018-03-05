March 6, 2018
Falcon 9 launch timeline with Hispasat 30W-6

March 5, 2018 Stephen Clark

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is set for liftoff from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday, heading due east over the Atlantic Ocean to deliver the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite into orbit around 33 minutes later.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket is poised for launch from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 12:33 a.m. EST (0533 GMT) Tuesday at the opening of a two-hour launch window.

Perched atop the rocket is the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite, a spacecraft manufactured by Space Systems/Loral to provide video, data and broadband services across the Americas, Europe and North Africa. The tri-band satellite, owned by Madrid-based Hispasat, will replace an aging telecom craft launched in 2002.

The Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage booster will not be recovered due to unfavorable weather conditions in the Atlantic Ocean downrange from Cape Canaveral.

The timeline below outlines the launch sequence for the Falcon 9 flight with Hispasat 30W-6.

Data source: SpaceX

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

After the rocket’s nine Merlin engines pass an automated health check, hold-down clamps will release the Falcon 9 booster for liftoff from pad 40.

T+0:01:10: Mach 1

The Falcon 9 rocket reaches Mach 1, the speed of sound, as the nine Merlin 1D engines provide more than 1.7 million pounds of thrust.

T+0:01:18: Max Q

The Falcon 9 rocket reaches Max Q, the point of maximum aerodynamic pressure.

T+0:02:35: MECO

The Falcon 9’s nine Merlin 1D engines shut down.

T+0:02:37: Stage 1 Separation

The Falcon 9’s first stage separates from the second stage moments after MECO.

T+0:02:39: First Ignition of Second Stage

The second stage Merlin 1D vacuum engine ignites for a six-minute burn to put the rocket and Hispasat 30W-6 into a preliminary parking orbit.

T+0:03:39: Fairing Jettison

The 5.2-meter (17.1-foot) diameter payload fairing jettisons once the Falcon 9 rocket ascends through the dense lower atmosphere. The 43-foot-tall fairing is made of two clamshell-like halves composed of carbon fiber with an aluminum honeycomb core.

T+0:08:39: SECO 1

The second stage of the Falcon 9 rocket shuts down after reaching a preliminary low-altitude orbit. The upper stage and Hispasat 30W-6 begin a coast phase scheduled to last more than 18 minutes before the second stage Merlin vacuum engine reignites.

T+0:26:38: Second Ignition of Second Stage

The Falcon 9’s second stage Merlin engine restarts to propel the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite into a supersynchronous transfer orbit.

T+0:27:33: SECO 2

The Merlin engine shuts down after a short burn to put the Hispasat 30W-6 satellite in the proper orbit for deployment.

T+0:32:51: GovSat 1 Separation

The Hispasat 30W-6 satellite separates from the Falcon 9 rocket in a geostationary transfer orbit.

