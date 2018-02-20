Falcon 9 launch timeline with Paz

EDITOR’S NOTE: Updated on Feb. 21 with launch delay.

Follow the key events of the Falcon 9 rocket’s ascent to orbit with the Paz Earth observation payload for Hisdesat, operator of Spain’s governmental satellites.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket will lift off Thursday at 6:17 a.m. PST (9:17 a.m. EST; 1417 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Two SpaceX-built mini-satellites are also on the launch to test technologies for the company’s planned broadband communications network.

SpaceX does not plan to recover the first stage booster on this mission. The Falcon 9’s first stage set to launch with Paz previously flew on the Formosat 5 mission from Vandenberg in August 2017.

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:17: Max-Q

T+0:02:29: MECO

T+0:02:33: Stage 1 Separation

T+0:02:40: Stage 2 Ignition

T+0:02:56: Fairing Jettison

T+0:08:58: SECO 1

T+0:10:58: Paz Separation

