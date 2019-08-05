Proton rocket launch planned Monday with Russian military satellite

A Blagovest communications spacecraft is set for launch Monday aboard a Proton rocket to complete a network of four relay satellites in geostationary orbit for the Russian military.

The Proton rocket arrived on its launch pad at Baikonur on Friday, according to Kazakh news reports, for final preparations before a liftoff scheduled for 2155 GMT (5:55 p.m. EDT) Monday.

A Breeze M upper stage and the Russian military’s Blagovest No. 14L communications satellite are mounted on top of the 191-foot-tall (58-meter) Proton rocket.

Liftoff is scheduled for 2:55 a.m. local time at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, a sprawling spaceport in Kazakhstan under long-term lease from the Russian government.

The Russian space agency is not expected to provide a live webcast of the launch.

The launch will be the third Proton flight of the year, eclipsing last year’s mark of just two Proton flights, the lowest annual launch date for Russia’s most powerful operational launcher since the 1960s.

Powered by six RD-276 first stage engines, the Proton booster will fire off the launch pad at Baikonur with some 2.5 million pounds of thrust and head toward the east-northeast. The Proton’s first stage will shut down and jettison around two minutes after liftoff, followed by firings by the Proton rocket’s second and third stages to complete the launcher’s initial ascent into space.

The Breeze M upper stage will separate from the Proton’s third stage less than 10 minutes after liftoff, then kick off maneuvers to place the Blagovest No. 14L spacecraft into a circular geostationary orbit more than 22,000 miles (nearly 36,000 kilometers) above Earth.

The Blagovest No. 14L mission requires four Breeze M engine burns, first to enter a preliminary low-altitude parking orbit, then to raise its altitude and reach an orbital inclination over the equator.

Deployment of the Blagovest No. 14L spacecraft from the Breeze M upper stage is planned more than nine hours after liftoff.

Built at ISS Reshetnev’s satellite factory in Zheleznogorsk, Russia, the Blagovest No. 14L spacecraft is the fourth and final Blagovest relay platform ordered by the Russian Defense Ministry. The first Blagovest satellite, named Blagovest No. 11L, successfully launched on a Proton/Breeze M mission in August 2017, followed by Blagovest No. 12L in April 2018. The Blagovest No. 13L satellite successfully launched on a Proton rocket last December.

ISS Reshetnev says the Blagovest satellites provide high-speed internet, data communications, television and radio broadcasting, telephony and videoconferencing services.

The Russian military has previously said the Blagovest satellites have a dual-use mission, meaning they serve both military and civilian users.

