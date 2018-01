Live coverage of the countdown and launch of an Ariane 5 rocket with the SES 14 and Al Yah 3 communications satellites. Text updates will appear automatically below; there is no need to reload the page. Follow us on Twitter.

Arianespace’s live video stream begins at approximately 2200 GMT (5 p.m. EST). The live webcast will be re-broadcast on NASA Television and streamed on this page.