Video: ULA highlights reel from Friday night’s Atlas 5 launch

United Launch Alliance has packed two days of rollout, countdown and launch activities into a two-minute video highlighting Friday night’s blastoff of an Atlas 5 rocket from Cape Canaveral with the U.S. Air Force’s SBIRS GEO Flight 4 missile-warning satellite.

The 189-foot-tall rocket lifted off at 7:48 p.m. EST Friday (0048 GMT Saturday) from Cape Canaveral’s Complex 41 launch pad.

The video shows the Atlas 5’s rollout to the pad, liftoff, and separation of the Lockheed Martin-built SBIRS GEO Flight 4 spacecraft in orbit.

Read our full story for details on the mission.

