January 21, 2018
Breaking News

Video: ULA highlights reel from Friday night’s Atlas 5 launch

January 20, 2018 Stephen Clark

United Launch Alliance has packed two days of rollout, countdown and launch activities into a two-minute video highlighting Friday night’s blastoff of an Atlas 5 rocket from Cape Canaveral with the U.S. Air Force’s SBIRS GEO Flight 4 missile-warning satellite.

The 189-foot-tall rocket lifted off at 7:48 p.m. EST Friday (0048 GMT Saturday) from Cape Canaveral’s Complex 41 launch pad.

The video shows the Atlas 5’s rollout to the pad, liftoff, and separation of the Lockheed Martin-built SBIRS GEO Flight 4 spacecraft in orbit.

Read our full story for details on the mission.

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.

Related Articles

© 1999-2017 Spaceflight Now Inc.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!