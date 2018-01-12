Watch live: India’s PSLV scheduled for first flight since fairing failure

A Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle is being fueled for liftoff Friday with 31 satellites on the first flight for India’s workhorse rocket since an August mishap that left an Indian navigation satellite unusable after reaching orbit.

Liftoff of the four-stage PSLV, boosted by six strap-on solid-fueled rocket motors, is scheduled for 0358 GMT Friday (10:58 p.m. EST Thursday) from the Satish Dhawan Space Center on India’s eastern coastline, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of the port city of Chennai.

It will mark the PSLV’s return-to-flight after a four-month grounding in the wake of a failure in August.

The doomed Aug. 31 mission placed India’s IRNSS 1H navigation satellite into orbit, but the PSLV’s payload fairing — the shroud designed to protect the spacecraft during the first few minutes of flight — failed to jettison soon after liftoff. The failure stranded the IRNSS 1H satellite on the PSLV’s upper stage, leaving it unable to separate from the rocket to begin its mission.

Investigators probing the failure identified an anomaly in the fairing’s pyrotechnic separation mechanism, which was supposed to shear the rivets connecting the shroud’s two clamshell-like halves.

Indian news reports said there was not enough pressure build-up from the detonation of pyro charges along the fairing separation plane to push the nose cone’s two sections apart.

The Bangalore Mirror reported that officials with the Indian Space Research Organization said there were no design flaws or fundamental problems with the PSLV.

“The PSLV has performed well in the past with several successful launches,” said A.S. Kiran Kumar, ISRO’s chairman, in a story published by the Bangalore Mirror. It (the failure) was a combination of several factors and we are looking to build up a more robust system.”

Few details were released on ISRO’s plan to fix the problem, but the next PSLV flight was delayed several months while engineers studied the failure and developed a corrective plan.

The Aug. 31 failure broke a string of 39 successful PSLV missions in a row since 1993.

The 144-foot-tall (44-meter) PSLV set for launch Friday will deliver India’s Cartosat 2F mapping satellite to orbit, along with 30 secondary payloads for Indian, U.S., South Korean, British, French, Canadian, and Finnish customers.

The rocket will head southeast from the Satish Dhawan Space Center over the Bay of Bengal, then turn south a few minutes after liftoff. The so-called “dogleg” maneuver will ensure the PSLV does not fly over populated areas of Sri Lanka.

The six strap-on solid rocket boosters — four ignited on the ground and two in the air — will all complete their burns and jettison from the PSLV by T+plus 1 minute, 32 seconds.

Burnout and separation of of the PSLV’s solid-fueled first stage, followed by ignition of the second stage’s hydrazine-fueled Vikas engine, is expected at T+plus 1 minute, 48 seconds.

A solid-fueled third stage and liquid-fueled fourth stage will complete the task of placing the satellites into orbit, with separation of Cartosat 2F — the mission’s prime payload — scheduled for T+plus 17 minutes, 18 seconds.

Cartosat 2F and 29 of the PSLV’s secondary payloads will separate from the PSLV in a 313-mile-high (505-kilometer) sun-synchronous type orbit in the first 25 minutes of the mission.

Two more burns by the restartable fourth stage will steer the rocket into a lower 223-mile-high (359-kilometer) polar orbit for deployment of a mysterious Indian-owned secondary payload known only as MicroSat.

The co-passengers on Friday’s launch include Telesat’s second prototype broadband communications satellite, following on the loss of the Canadian company’s first experimental high-speed Internet craft on a failed Soyuz/Fregat rocket launch in late November.

Four CubeSats to add to Planet’s commercial Earth imaging network are also stowed aboard, along with for Lemur-2 CubeSats for Spire Global’s commercial ship tracking and weather monitoring constellation.

