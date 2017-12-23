Video: Falcon 9 lifts off at dusk from Vandenberg Air Force Base

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base on the Pacific coastline northwest of Los Angeles on Friday night, sending 10 Iridium communications satellites toward orbit on a previously-flown first stage booster.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket lifted off at 5:27:34 p.m. PST (8:27:34 p.m. EST; 0127:34 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 4-East at Vandenberg, then headed south over the Pacific Ocean, targeting a 388-mile-high (625-kilometer) orbit for deployment of the 10 new-generation voice and data relay spacecraft.

It was the 46th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket, and the 18th and final SpaceX mission of the year.

