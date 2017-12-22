Timeline for SpaceX’s fourth launch of Iridium satellites

Follow the key events of the Falcon 9 rocket’s ascent to orbit with the fourth set of 10 next-generation satellites for Iridium’s voice and data relay fleet.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket will lift off Friday at 5:27 p.m. PST (8:27 p.m. EST; 0137 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

SpaceX will not attempt to recover the first stage on Friday’s mission.

Data source: SpaceX

T-0:00:00: Liftoff

T+0:01:14: Max-Q

T+0:02:33: MECO

T+0:02:36: Stage 1 Separation

T+0:02:38: Stage 2 Ignition

T+0:03:11: Fairing Jettison

T+0:09:00: SECO 1

T+0:51:54: Stage 2 Restart

T+0:52:05: SECO 2

T+0:57:05: Begin Iridium Deployments

T+1:12:00: End Iridium Deployments

