Timeline for SpaceX’s fourth launch of Iridium satellites

Follow the key events of the Falcon 9 rocket’s ascent to orbit with the fourth set of 10 next-generation satellites for Iridium’s voice and data relay fleet.
The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket will lift off Friday at 5:27 p.m. PST (8:27 p.m. EST; 0137 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
SpaceX will not attempt to recover the first stage on Friday’s mission.
Data source: SpaceX
T-0:00:00: Liftoff
T+0:01:14: Max-Q
T+0:02:33: MECO
T+0:02:36: Stage 1 Separation
T+0:02:38: Stage 2 Ignition
T+0:03:11: Fairing Jettison
T+0:09:00: SECO 1
T+0:51:54: Stage 2 Restart
T+0:52:05: SECO 2
T+0:57:05: Begin Iridium Deployments
T+1:12:00: End Iridium Deployments
Email the author.
Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.