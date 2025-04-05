Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 28 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is preparing to launch its latest batch of Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low Earth orbit on Saturday night.
Liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket on the Starlink 6-72 mission from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is set for Saturday, April 5, at 10:40 p.m. EDT (0240 UTC).
Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about an hour prior to liftoff.
The 45th Weather Squadron forecast windy, but clear conditions at the pad during the nearly four-hour launch window. Meteorologists forecast a greater than 95 percent chance of acceptable conditions at liftoff.
“High-pressure ridge over the Atlantic extending across central Florida will persist through the weekend, bringing strong subsidence across the peninsula,” launch weather officers wrote. “As a result, moisture availability will be limited, preventing the formation of significant cloud cover. The only potential constraint for both days will be liftoff winds.”
The Falcon 9 first stage booster, tail number B1078 in the SpaceX fleet, will fly for a 19th time. It previously supported the launches included Crew-6, USSF-124 and 14 previous Starlink flights.
A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1078 will target a landing on the droneship, ‘Just Read the Instructions.’ If successful, it will be the 114th booster landing for JRTI and the 427th booster landing to date.