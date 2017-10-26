October 26, 2017
Live coverage: SpaceX’s next Falcon 9 rocket test-fired in Florida

October 26, 2017 Stephen Clark

Live coverage of SpaceX’s preparations for the next Falcon 9 rocket launch from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission will launch the Koreasat 5A communications satellite. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.

