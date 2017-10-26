Live coverage: SpaceX’s next Falcon 9 rocket test-fired in Florida

Live coverage of SpaceX’s preparations for the next Falcon 9 rocket launch from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission will launch the Koreasat 5A communications satellite. Text updates will appear automatically below. Follow us on Twitter.
Related Articles
Live coverage: NASA’s Juno spacecraft arrives at Jupiter
July 4, 2016
SpaceX waves off space station cargo delivery for a day
February 22, 2017
Lockheed Martin targets up to four commercial Atlas 5s per year
October 14, 2015