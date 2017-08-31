Indian rocket ready for launch to enlarge country’s navigation satellite fleet

EDITOR’S NOTE: Check this page shortly before launch for a live video stream provided by ISRO.

An Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle is scheduled for liftoff Thursday with the eighth satellite for the country’s regional navigation network, replacing a spacecraft launched four years ago with faulty payload components.

The PSLV is set for launch at 1330 GMT (9:30 a.m. EDT) Thursday from the Satish Dhawan Space Center on India’s east coast. The 29-hour countdown began Wednesday, and filling of the rocket’s liquid propellant tanks was underway in the final hours of the countdown.

Liftoff is timed for 7 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

The 144-foot-tall (44-meter) PSLV will heave the eighth satellite in the Indian Regional Satellite System — IRNSS 1H — into an orbit stretching more than 12,800 miles (20,650 kilometers) above Earth.

IRNSS 1H will replace the first Indian navigation satellite in the IRNSS fleet — IRNSS 1A — stricken with failed atomic clocks, eliminating its ability to transmit precise position data to users on the ground. Designed for a 10-year mission, IRNSS 1A is otherwise healthy can still be used for basic message relay functions, according to the Indian Space Research Organization.

The three rubidium atomic clocks on the IRNSS 1A satellite have failed since its launch in July 2013, leaving the spacecraft powerless in achieving its primary mission. Sourced from a Swiss company, the clocks are needed to keep precise time on the satellite, a measure needed to help derive the exact location of a receiver on the ground.

The rubidium clocks come from the same vendor as several clocks that have failed on Europe’s Galileo navigation satellites. Engineers say they have fixed the clocks on the IRNSS 1H spacecraft set for launch Thursday, and the launch of the next batch of four European Galileo navigation satellites was delayed from earlier this year until December to ensure their clocks will not succumb to the same problem.

Launching with six lengthened solid rocket boosters — a configuration ISRO calls the PSLV XL — India’s workhorse launcher will head east from the Satish Dhawan Space Center over the Bay of Bengal following liftoff Thursday. The six boosters, each packed with 12 metric tons of pre-loaded solid propellant, will fire more than a minute. Four of the motors will ignite at liftoff, and the other pair will ignite at T+plus 25 seconds.

A core first stage solid-fueled motor will burn in unison with the six strap-on boosters. The PSLV’s core and boosters will collectively generate 1.7 million pounds of thrust.

The first stage will drop away at T+plus 1 minute, 50 seconds, at an altitude of more than 180,000 feet (55 kilometers). A single hydrazine-fueled Vikas engine will ignite for a firing lasting two-and-a-half minutes, propelling the rocket to 11,000 mph (5 kilometers per second).

The rocket’s clamshell-like payload shroud will peel away during the second stage burn at T+plus 3 minutes, 23 seconds, once the launcher has climbed above the dense lower layers of the atmosphere.

A solid-fueled third stage motor will ignite at T+plus 4 minutes, 23 seconds, and burn nearly four minutes. The fourth stage, powered by two hydrazine-fueled thrusters producing around 3,400 pounds of thrust, will then take over at T+plus 10 minutes, 16 seconds, for a eight-and-a-half minute firing to inject the mission’s navigation payload into an elliptical, oval-shaped orbit high above Earth.

The PSLV’s flight computer will aim to release the IRNSS 1H satellite in an orbit between 176 miles (284 kilometers) and 12,831 miles (20,650 kilometers). The target orbit has an inclination of 19.2 degrees to the equator.

Deployment of the IRNSS 1H satellite is scheduled for T+plus 19 minutes, 25 seconds.

IRNSS 1H’s on-board engine will circularize its orbit at an altitude of nearly 22,300 miles (35,800 kilometers) in the first few weeks after launch. The satellite’s final operational geosynchronous orbit will be tilted 29 degrees to the equator, a perch that will oscillate north and south of the equator at 55 degrees east longitude.

In that orbit, IRNSS 1H will stay constantly in the sky over India. Like its predecessors, the IRNSS 1H satellite is built for a 10-year mission.

Unlike U.S., Russian, European and Chinese navigation fleets designed for global reach, India’s navigation satellite constellation is intended to provide positioning services over the country’s domestic territory and neighboring nations.

