Video: Proton rocket lifts off with Russian military satellite

Watch a series of multi-angle replays of Russia’s Proton rocket lifting off Wednesday from Kazakhstan with a military communications satellite.

The 191-foot-tall (58-meter) rocket launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 2207 GMT (6:07 p.m. EDT) Wednesday with the Blagovest No. 11L communications craft heading for a perch more than 22,000 miles (nearly 36,000 kilometers) over the equator.

Liftoff occurred at 4:07 a.m. local time Thursday at Baikonur.

