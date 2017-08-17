August 17, 2017
Video: Atlas/TDRS-M pre-launch news briefing

August 17, 2017 Justin Ray

Watch the pre-launch news conference held Thursday, Aug. 17 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to preview liftoff of the agency’s TDRS-M data relay satellite aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket from Cape Canaveral.

Briefing participants are:

* Tim Dunn, NASA launch director
* Badri Younes, deputy associate administrator for Space Communications and Navigation at NASA Headquarters
* Dave Littmann, TDRS project manager
* James Wilson III, Boeing’s manager of NASA/Civil Space Programs
* Scott Messer, ULA program manager for NASA missions
* Clay Flinn, Air Force launch weather officer

Video courtesy: NASA TV

See earlier TDRS-M launch coverage.

