Video: Atlas/TDRS-M pre-launch news briefing

Watch the pre-launch news conference held Thursday, Aug. 17 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to preview liftoff of the agency’s TDRS-M data relay satellite aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket from Cape Canaveral.
Briefing participants are:
* Tim Dunn, NASA launch director
* Badri Younes, deputy associate administrator for Space Communications and Navigation at NASA Headquarters
* Dave Littmann, TDRS project manager
* James Wilson III, Boeing’s manager of NASA/Civil Space Programs
* Scott Messer, ULA program manager for NASA missions
* Clay Flinn, Air Force launch weather officer
Video courtesy: NASA TV
See earlier TDRS-M launch coverage.