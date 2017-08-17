Video: Atlas/TDRS-M pre-launch news briefing

Watch the pre-launch news conference held Thursday, Aug. 17 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to preview liftoff of the agency’s TDRS-M data relay satellite aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket from Cape Canaveral.

Briefing participants are:

* Tim Dunn, NASA launch director

* Badri Younes, deputy associate administrator for Space Communications and Navigation at NASA Headquarters

* Dave Littmann, TDRS project manager

* James Wilson III, Boeing’s manager of NASA/Civil Space Programs

* Scott Messer, ULA program manager for NASA missions

* Clay Flinn, Air Force launch weather officer

Video courtesy: NASA TV

