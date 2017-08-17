Watch live: Russian cosmonauts begin spacewalk

STORY WRITTEN FOR CBS NEWS & USED WITH PERMISSION

Two Russian cosmonauts floated outside the International Space Station Thursday for a planned six-hour spacewalk to manually launch five small satellites, to test a variety of spacesuit upgrades, to retrieve an external experiment and to carry out routine inspections and maintenance.

Expedition 52 commander Fyodor Yurchikhin and flight engineer Sergey Ryazanskiy opened the hatch of the Russian Pirs module to officially begin the spacewalk at 10:36 a.m. EDT (GMT-4), the first Russian excursion this year. This is the ninth spacewalk overall for Yurchikhin and the fourth for Ryazanskiy.

Yurchikhin is wearing an upgraded Orlan MKS spacesuit with an improved temperature control system, a larger feed water bag, a new carbon dioxide measuring unit, improved biomedical sensors and an upgraded LCD display panel. The MKS suits will enable cosmonauts to carry out longer spacewalks than are possible with the standard MK-series.

After exiting the Pirs module, the cosmonauts retrieved a materials science sample pallet just outside the hatch and then planned to capture panoramic video for a Russian television company before manually deploying five small science and technology satellites.

One of them, known at “Tomsk,” is an 11-pound satellite built with a 3D printer to help engineers how such materials respond to the space environment. It also carries amateur radio gear.

Another satellite will test systems needed by small “nanosats,” two others will test networking technology and a fifth will serve as a passive target to help calibrate ground tracking systems. It also will help researchers study the density of the upper atmosphere as they monitor its eventual fall back to Earth in several months

After releasing the satellites, Yurchikhin and Ryazanskiy plan to take photos of another experiment panel and an antenna boom before installing handrails and struts to help future spacewalkers move about the Russian segment of the space station.

They will install 10 temperature sensors on the Poisk module and service another external experiment before returning to Pirs and ending the spacewalk.

This is the 202nd spacewalk devoted to station assembly and maintenance since construction began in 1998, the seventh so far this year and the first of 2017 by Russian cosmonauts. Yurchikhin logged 51 hours and 53 minutes of spacewalk time during eight previous EVAs, while Ryazanskiy accumulated 20 hours and five minutes outside the station during three earlier excursions.