August 10, 2017
AV-074/TDRS-M launch fact sheet

August 9, 2017 Justin Ray 

Payload:               TRACKING AND DATA RELAY SATELLITE-M
                       NASA geosynchronous communications satellite
		       Relays data from ISS, Hubble and LEO customers
		       Cost: $408 million satellite + $132m launch service

Launch Date:           Friday, Aug. 18, 2017

Launch Window:         40 minutes
                       8:03-8:43 a.m. EDT
                       1203-1243 GMT

Launch Site:           Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida
                       Space Launch Complex 41

Customer:              NASA
		       Launch Services Program, Kennedy Space Center
		       TDRSS Project, Goddard Space Flight Center

Launch Services
Provider:              United Launch Alliance, Centennial, Colorado

Launch Vehicle:        Atlas 5 designated AV-074
		       401 configuration
                       Weight at liftoff: 745,000 pounds
                       Height: 191 feet (58 m)

                       Common Core Booster with RD-180 engine
		       73,800 gallons RP-1 kerosene and liquid oxygen
		       Thrust: 860,300 pounds

                       Centaur upper stage with RL10C-1 engine
		       16,450 gallons liquid hydrogen and oxygen
		       Thrust: 23,300 pounds

		       Extended Payload Fairing 
		       14-foot-dia., 42-foot-tall aluminum shroud

Construction:          Atlas stage and Centaur upper stage built by 
		       United Launch Alliance in Decatur, Alabama
		       Fairing manufactured by ULA in Harlingen, Texas
		       RD-180 from NPO Energomash, Khimki, Russia
		       RL10C-1 from Aerojet Rocketdyne, West Palm 
			      Beach, Florida


Satellite Builder: 	Boeing Space and Missile Systems unit within
			       Defense, Space & Security (BDS) division
		        Manufactured at Boeing's Satellite Development 
			       Center, El Segundo, California


Satellite Use:          The TDRS-M satellite provides follow-on and 
				replacement capacity to maintain and 
				expand NASA's Space Network that supplies
				near-continuous high bandwidth (S-, Ku- 
				and Ka-band) telecommunications services 
				for data-relay and tracking low-Earth 
				orbiting user spacecraft and launch 
				vehicles, including the Hubble Space 
				Telescope, the International Space Station
				and NASA's science observatories.


Satellite Statistics:  Model: Boeing 601HP
		       Tri-frequency communications: S-, Ku-, Ka-band
                       Launch mass: approx. 7,610 pounds (3,452 kg)
                       Height: 27 feet in launch configuration
		       Wingspan: Solar arrays 69 feet tip-to-tip
		       Antennas: Two 15-foot-diameter steerable, flexible
                                graphite composite mesh Single Access
                                reflectors and one 7-foot-diameter 
                                Space-to-Ground Link
		       Propulsion: R-4D 100-pound-thrust main engine
		       Mission life: 15 years
		       Orbital test slot: 150 degrees West
		       Operational orbital slot: likely above Atlantic


History: 		The TDRS Project was established in 1973 and is 
				responsible for the development, launch 
				and on-orbit test and calibration of TDRS 
				spacecraft.

			There have been four procurements of TDRS 
				spacecraft, which include the Basic 
				Program (TDRS-F1-F6), the Replacement 
				Program (TDRS-F7), the TDRS-H, I, J 
				Program, and the TDRS-K, L, M Program.

			The first seven spacecraft (TDRS-F1-F7) are
				referred to as the First Generation, the 
				H, I, J series as the Second Generation, 
				and the K, L, M series the Third 
				Generation.

			TDRS-F1-F7 spacecraft were built by TRW (now 
				Northrop Grumman) in Redondo Beach, 
				California. Hughes (now Boeing) in El 
				Segundo, California built all of the 
				subsequent spacecraft.

			The contract to build the next generation of 
				TDRS spacecraft, known as TDRS-K and L, 
				was awarded to Boeing Space Systems in 
				December 2007. An option to the contract 
				was exercised in November 2011, adding the 
				development of TDRS-M.

TDRS-A	 Challenger  •  STS-6
Launch date: April 4, 1983
Retired in 2010, boosted to super-synchronous orbit.

TDRS-B	 Challenger  •  STS-51L
Launch date: January 28, 1986
Destroyed in launch failure.

TDRS-C	 Discovery  •  STS-26
Launch date: September 29, 1988
Located at 64 degrees West longitude over the Atlantic Ocean region.

TDRS-D	 Discovery  •  STS-29
Launch date: March 13, 1989
Retired in 2011, boosted to super-synchronous orbit.

TDRS-E	 Atlantis  •  STS-43
Launch date: August 2, 1991
Located at 167 degrees West longitude over the Pacific Ocean region.

TDRS-F	 Endeavour  •  STS-54
Launch date: January 13, 1993
Located at 47 degrees West longitude over the Atlantic Ocean region.

TDRS-G	 Discovery  •  STS-70
Launch date: July 13, 1995
Located at 84 degrees East longitude over the Indian Ocean region.

TDRS-H	 Atlas 2A  •  AC-139
Launch date: June 30, 2000
Located at 90 degrees East longitude over the Indian Ocean region.

TDRS-I	 Atlas 2A  •  AC-143
Launch date: March 8, 2002
Located at 12 degrees West longitude over the Atlantic Ocean region.

TDRS-J	 Atlas 2A  •  AC-144
Launch date: Dec. 4, 2002
Located at 174 degrees West longitude over the Pacific Ocean region.

TDRS-K	 Atlas 5  •  AV-036
Launch date: Jan. 30, 2013
Located at 171 degrees West longitude over the Pacific Ocean region.

TDRS-L	 Atlas 5  •  AV-043
Launch date: Jan. 23, 2014
Located at 41 degrees West longitude over the Atlantic Ocean region.


Mission Profile:       The Atlas 5 will place TDRS-M into space using
				a high-perigee geosynchronous transfer 
				orbit mission design. This launch will use 
				a parking orbit ascent trajectory with two 
				Centaur burn phases. The satellite's own 
				attitude and orbital control system will 
				perform a series of burns to raise perigee 
				to geosynchronous altitude for orbit 
				circularization and reduce inclination.


* Sequence of events *

T-0:00:02.7...RD-180 engine ignition
T+0:00:01.1...Liftoff
T+0:00:17.7...Begin pitch/yaw maneuver
T+0:01:20.0...Mach 1
T+0:01:31.8...Maximum dynamic pressure
T+0:04:02.2...Atlas booster engine cutoff (BECO)
T+0:04:08.2...Atlas/Centaur separation
T+0:04:18.2...Centaur first main engine start (MES 1)
T+0:04:26.2...Payload fairing jettison
T+0:17:57.7...Centaur first main engine cutoff (MECO 1)
T+1:48:03.7...Centaur second main engine start (MES 2)
T+1:49:00.1...Centaur second main engine cutoff (MECO 2)
T+1:53:46.1...TDRS-M separation

Separation parameters:  Apogee altitude:   22,237 statute miles
			Perigee altitude:  2,883 statute miles
                        Inclination:       26.2 degrees


* Launch statistics *

- The 654th launch for Atlas program since 1957
- The 358th Atlas launch from Cape Canaveral
- The 243rd mission of a Centaur upper stage
- The 220th use of Centaur by an Atlas rocket
- The 481st production RL10 engine to be launched
- The 20th RL10C-1 engine launched
- The 78th flight of an RD-180 main engine
- The 72nd launch of an Atlas 5 since 2002
- The 15th NASA use of Atlas 5
- The 59th launch of an Atlas 5 from Cape Canaveral
- The 4th Atlas 5 launch of 2017
- The 107th Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle flight
- The 120th United Launch Alliance flight overall
- The 64th Atlas 5 under United Launch Alliance
- The 87th United Launch Alliance flight from Cape Canaveral
- The 28th NASA launch by United Launch Alliance
- The 50th 400-series flight of the Atlas 5
- The 37th Atlas 5 to fly in the 401 configuration
- The 86th launch from Complex 41
- The 59th Atlas 5 to use Complex 41
- The 13th TDRS spacecraft to launch
- The 6th TDRS to launch on Atlas
- The 6th Boeing-built TDRS

			* GENERAL PUBLIC VIEWING *

An optimal spot for the general public to view the morning launch will be Playalinda Beach, located just north of Complex 41 along the Canaveral National Seashore and accessed from Titusville via State Highway 402.

Walking down the beach to the barrier fence line will put you just 4.8 miles away from the rocket at takeoff.

The park charges a small fee per car to enter.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex also offers viewing options, but those require the standard admission fee plus a launch access pass, per person.


More Information:       Spaceflight Now's live countdown journal and 
				launch webcast will be available on 
				spaceflightnow.com

Twitter Feeds: 
twitter.com/SpaceflightNow
twitter.com/NASA
twitter.com/NASA_TDRS
twitter.com/NASA_LSP
twitter.com/torybruno
twitter.com/ULAlaunch
twitter.com/BoeingDefense
twitter.com/AerojetRdyne

