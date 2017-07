Watch a view of the Falcon 9 rocket’s liftoff Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Center as seen from the press site around three miles from the launch pad.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket lifted off at 7:38 p.m. EDT (2338 GMT) Wednesday with the Intelsat 35e communications satellite, powering into the evening sky atop 1.7 million pounds of thrust.

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.