Video: Bringing NASA’s TDRS-M satellite to Florida

Go behind the scenes to see the labor it takes to deliver a satellite to its launch base. In this case, an Air Force C-17 lands at the regional airport in Titusville after a cross-country flight on June 23 carrying NASA’s Tracking and Data Relay Satellite-M from the Boeing factory in Los Angeles. Workers then carefully offload the satellite, put it on a truck and drive it to the nearby Astrotech payload processing facility where TDRS-M will be fueled and readied for its Aug. 3 launch atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket.

Video: Courtesy NASA-KSC

See earlier TDRS-M launch coverage.