Timeline for Falcon 9’s second launch of Iridium satellites

Follow the key events of the Falcon 9 rocket’s ascent to orbit with the second set of 10 next-generation satellites for Iridium’s voice and data relay fleet.
The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket will lift off Saturday at 1:25:14 p.m. PDT (4:25:14 p.m. EDT; 2025:14 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
Data source: SpaceX
T-0:00:00: Liftoff
T+0:01:09: Max-Q
T+0:02:24: MECO
T+0:02:28: Stage 1 Separation
T+0:02:35: Stage 2 Ignition
T+0:03:16: Fairing Jettison
T+0:05:48: Stage 1 Entry Burn
T+0:07:45: Stage 1 Landing
T+0:09:04: SECO 1
T+0:52:06: Stage 2 Restart
T+0:52:09: SECO 2
T+0:57:10: Begin Iridium Deployments
T+1:12:00: End Iridium Deployments
Email the author.
Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter: @StephenClark1.