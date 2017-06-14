Video: Russia’s Progress MS-06 supply ship blasts off from Baikonur

Russia’s Progress MS-06 supply ship launched Wednesday aboard a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, on the way to deliver food, fuel, spare parts, oxygen and water to the International Space Station’s crew.

The Soyuz-2.1a booster lifted off at 0920:13 GMT (5:20:13 a.m. EDT) Wednesday, kicking off a nine-minute ascent before releasing the Progress cargo craft in orbit. The unpiloted Progress MS-06 spaceship is due to dock with the space station Friday.

