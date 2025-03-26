Rocket Lab launches 8 wildfire detection satellites for OroraTech on Electron rocket

Update 12:35 p.m. EDT: Rocket Lab confirms successful deployment of all eight satellites.

Rocket Lab completed its fifth Electron rocket launch of the year, this time with a mission to send eight fire detection satellites into low Earth orbit.

The mission, dubbed ‘Finding Hot Wildfires Near You,’ is considered Phase 1 for Germany based OroraTech, which wants to deploy a constellation of up to 100 satellites by 2028. These first satellites are called OTC-P1.

Liftoff from Launch Complex 1, Pad B, in Mahia, New Zealand, happened right at 4:30 a.m. NZT on March 27 (11:30 a.m. EDT, 1530 UTC on March 26).

Now that they’re deployed, the satellites will operate in a circular Earth orbit at an altitude of 550 km (341.8 mi) at an inclination of 97 degrees. The company’s stated goal is to create a satellite constellation that will allow 24/7 continuous monitoring against wildfire threats.

Rocket Lab announced it had signed a “responsive launch” contract with OroraTech in late January, stating that the quick turnaround was needed “to meet the season-sensitive requirements of its wildfire detection mission.”

“The rapid turnaround is just the latest demonstration of Rocket Lab’s responsive launch capabilities for satellite operators needing urgent access to space,” Rocket Lab said in a January statement.

OroraTech said it currently has more than 25 public and proprietary satellites that are designed to “give firefighters and emergency personnel near-real-time data on fire behavior and situational awareness for those battling the flames.”

With a constellation of more than 100 satellites, a goal it aims to achieve in the next few years, OroraTech said it aims to have a “maximum gap time of 30 minutes” between site revisits.

“These advancements will allow constant updates to active fires on the ground and support firefighters around the world as they battle flames that destroy life, land, and property,” the company said.

According to an October 2024 newsletter from research firm Quilty Space, OroraTech raised $27 million in a Series B funding round, led by Korys. OroraTech said the funds are designed to help with the construction of its constellation.

Separately, in a February 2025 announcement, Spire Global Canada, a subsidiary of Spire Global, announced a partnership with OroraTech to develop and deploy a new wildfire monitoring satellite constellation that will be part of Canada’s WildFireSat mission.

That Can$72 million contract will see OroraTech bring satellite manufacturing to Spire’s operations within Canada to build an unspecified number of satellites. The WildFireSat constellation is set to begin deployment in 2029, which will be operated by the Canadian Space Agency for a minimum of five years.