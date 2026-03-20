Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 25 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg SFB

Update March 20, 1:13 p.m. EDT (1713 UTC): SpaceX adjusted the T-0 liftoff time.

SpaceX will launch its 30th batch of Starlink satellites this year with a Friday afternoon launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East is scheduled for 2:51:49 p.m. PDT (5:51:49 p.m. EDT / 2151:49 UTC). The rocket will fly on a southerly trajectory upon leaving the launch pad. The Starlink 17-15 mission is carrying 25 Starlink V2 Mini Optimized satellites to low Earth orbit.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about 30 minutes prior to liftoff.

SpaceX will launch the mission using the Falcon 9 first stage booster with the tail number B1100. This will be its fourth launch after previously flying the NROL-105 mission and two batches of Starlink satellites.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1100 will target a landing on the drone ship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You’ positioned in the Pacific Ocean. If successful, this will be the 185th landing on this vessel and the 589th booster landing for SpaceX to date.