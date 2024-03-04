Live coverage: SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral with 23 Starlink satellites

Coming on the heels of the successful launch of the four-person Crew-8 mission heading up to the International Space Station, SpaceX is preparing for another Falcon 9 launch from the Cape. The Starlink 6-41 mission will see another batch of 23 internet satellites head up to join the growing constellation in low Earth orbit.

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is set for 6:56 p.m. EST (2356 UTC). Weather for the mission is 80 percent favorable at liftoff, according to a forecast from the 45th Weather Squadron.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage starting about one hour before liftoff.

SpaceX has not provided information regarding which first stage booster is supporting this mission. However, its droneship, ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas’ and fairing recovery vessel, ‘Doug,’ departed Port Canaveral last week in support of this mission.