U.S. Space Force switches rockets for upcoming GPS satellite launch

The next Global Positioning System satellite is switching from a United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket to a SpaceX Falcon 9, a spokesperson for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command System Delta 80 said Tuesday.

SpaceX could launch the GPS III Space Vehicle 09 (SV09) within the next few weeks, as the satellite was entering the final stages of pre-flight preparations. As part of the swap, United Launch Alliance (ULA) will instead launch the third of the next generation of Global Positioning System satellites. The GPS III Follow-on (GPS IIIF) SV13 satellite was originally scheduled to launch on a Falcon Heavy, but will now fly on Vulcan.

“SV09 and SV13 were traded between ULA and SpaceX to get capability to orbit as soon as possible, for the same reason as the prior swap, which resulted in the last GPS launch in May 2025,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The trade results in an overall net cost savings to the government and again demonstrates our sustained commitment to moving at speed to deliver combat-credible capabilities on orbit to meet warfighter needs.”

SV09 was originally awarded to ULA as part of order year five of the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 2 contract, which was announced on Oct. 31, 2023. That year, ULA was awarded 11 missions (valued at $1.3 billion), including the mission named GPS III-9, which would’ve launched the SV09 spacecraft. Originally, SV13 was slated to fly on a Falcon Heavy rocket “in a future calendar year.” That mission was originally awarded to SpaceX as part of the first order year for the NSSL Phase 3 Lane 2 contract announced on April 7, 2025.

This isn’t the first time that the Space Force has shuffled timelines and switched launch providers for GPS missions.

Back in May 2025, SpaceX launched the GPS III SV08 spacecraft, which was originally assigned to ULA in June 2023. In exchange, ULA was given the SV11 launch, which would have flown on a Falcon Heavy rocket.

In December 2024, the Space Force had SpaceX launch the SV07 spacecraft, which was originally assigned to ULA. The mission, called the Rapid Response Trailblazer, was designed to “minimize the impact of Vulcan delays” to the Space Force’s launch manifest, according to Col. Doug Pentecost, the deputy program executive officer at the time for Space Systems Command’s Assured Access to Space program.