Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 29 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is set to launch another batch of 29 Starlink V2 Mini satellites to low Earth orbit on its Falcon 9 rocket Thursday afternoon.

Liftoff from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is scheduled during a four-hour launch window that opens at 3:26 p.m. EST (2026 UTC). A launch on Thursday would break a pad turnaround record for SpaceX, following close on the heels of the NROL-77 mission, two days earlier.

The mission, Starlink 6-90, is the company’s 161st orbital launch of the year and it 118th flight in 2025 carrying Starlink satellites.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about an hour prior to liftoff.

SpaceX will launch the mission using the Falcon 9 booster B1083. This will be its 16th flight following the launches of missions like IM-2, Polaris Dawn and Crew-8.

About 8.5 minutes after liftoff, B1083 will target a landing on the drone ship, ‘Just Read the Instructions’ positioned in the Atlantic Ocean. If successful, this will be the 137th landing on this vessel and the 549th booster landing for SpaceX to date.