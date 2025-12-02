Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 29 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is preparing for its third Falcon 9 launch in less than two days. The company is targeting a late afternoon flight from its workhorse pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The Starlink 6-95 mission will be SpaceX’s 295th orbital launch from Space Launch Complex 40 and the 350th overall orbital launch from the site.

Liftoff is scheduled for 3:16 p.m. EST (2016 UTC) with the rocket flying on a south-easterly trajectory upon departure from Florida’s Space Coast.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about an hour prior to liftoff.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 45th Weather Squadron forecast a 70 percent chance for favorable weather at the opening of the window, which improves to 80 percent as the window goes on. Meteorologists cited concerns with potential interference from a cold front moving in.

“Showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm may develop ahead of the front, with improving conditions behind the front. Breezy winds are expected in stronger storms, with gusts near 30 mph possible,” launch weather officers wrote. “Weather conditions currently look worse at the beginning of the primary launch window, then improve towards the end of the window as the front shifts south of the area.”

SpaceX will launch the mission using the Falcon 9 booster with the tail number 1077. This will be its 25th trip to space and back following such missions as Crew-5, GPS III SV06 and CRS-28.

About 8.5 minutes after liftoff, B1077 will target a landing on the drone ship, ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas.’ If successful, this will be the 135th landing on this vessel and the 543rd booster landing to date.