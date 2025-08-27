Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 28 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is preparing for a sunrise launch of its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Wednesday morning.

The Starlink 10-56 mission will add another 28 Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low Earth orbit roughly an hour after launch. Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 is scheduled for 7:10 a.m. EDT (1110 UTC).

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about an hour prior to liftoff.

SpaceX will use the Falcon 9 first stage booster, tail number 1095, to launch this mission, which will fly for a second time. It launched the Starlink 12-15 mission nearly 100 days ago on May 20, 2025.

Nearly 8.5 minutes after liftoff, B1095 will target a landing on the droneship, ‘Just Read the Instructions.’ If successful, this will be the 133rd touchdown on this vessel and the 494th booster landing to date.