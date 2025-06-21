SpaceX calls last minute abort of Starlink 10-23 due to signal issue

Update June 22, 2:38 a.m. EDT: SpaceX scrubbed the mission due to an issue with the flight termination system; confirms new launch time.

SpaceX was less than two minutes away from the launch its 260th orbital flight from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station when it called an abort. The SpaceX launch director said there was a poor signal coming from the flight termination system on the Falcon 9 rocket.

When it launches, the mission, dubbed Starlink 10-23, will add another 27 Starlink V2 Mini satellites to the company’s low Earth orbit constellation. SpaceX is now targeting Monday, June 23, at 1:25 a.m. EDT (0525 UTC) for its next launch attempt.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about an hour prior to liftoff.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 45th Weather Squadron forecast a 95 percent chance for favorable weather during Sunday’s launch window.

SpaceX will use the first stage booster, tail number B1069, to launch the mission, which will fly for a 25th time. Some of its previous missions include CRS-24, Eutelsat’s Hotbird 13F and 20 batches of Starlink satellites.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1069 will target a landing on the droneship, ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas.’ If successful, this will be the 114th touchdown for this vessel and the 465th booster landing to date.

The Starlink 10-23 mission will be SpaceX’s 57th Starlink launch of the year out of a total of 76 Falcon 9 flights. The company aims to launch 170 Falcon rockets by the end of 2025.