Live coverage: SpaceX to launch SXM-10 satellite for SiriusXM on Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

June 6, 2025 Will Robinson-Smith
File: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands at Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Image: Adam Bernstein/Spaceflight Now

SpaceX is preparing to launch its first customer mission of the month on Friday night with a Falcon 9 flight heading to a geosynchronous transfer orbit.

The late-night launch of the SXM-10 satellite for SiriusXM, a satellite radio company, is targeting liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 11:19 p.m. EDT (0319 UTC on June 7), which is the opening of a four-hour window.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning an hour prior to liftoff.

SpaceX will use Falcon 9 first stage booster, tail number B1085, to launch Friday’s mission, which will be its eighth flight. It previously launched mission such as the Firefly Aerospace Blue Ghost/ispace Resilience landers, NASA’s Crew-9 and the GPS III Space Vehicle 07 satellite.

Nearly 8.5 minutes after liftoff, the booster will target a landing on the droneship, ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas.’ If successful, this will be the 112th booster landing on this vessel and the 458th booster landing to date.

An artist’s rendering of the mission patch for the SXM-10 flight. Illustration: SpaceX

The SXM-10 satellite was manufactured by Maxar Technologies in response to a build order received from SiriusXM in August 2021. The company began manufacturing Sirius satellites starting with the first generation in 2000.

These third-generation satellites are built on Macao’s 1300-class platform satellite bus, which is the base for more than 90 satellites currently on orbit.

SiriusXM reported the conclusion of on-orbit testing and checkouts for the SXM-9 satellite in late January, following its launch in December. The satellite is more than 27 feet tall and more than 100 feet long with its solar arrays extended.

Its wet mass is nearly 6,400 kg. The SXM-9 satellite also included an S-band antenna, which was developed by L3Harris Technologies that unfurled following deployment.

“At Maxar Space Systems, we take pride in partnering with innovative companies like SiriusXM that push the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Chris Johnson, CEO of Maxar Space Systems, in a Jan. 29 statement. “The Maxar 1300™ platform is designed with mission adaptability and reliability in mind, making it an ideal choice for the requirements of SXM-9 and the upcoming SXM-10, -11 and -12 satellites. Maxar remains committed to delivering high-quality solutions that allow our customers to innovate and achieve their long-term objectives.”

In its first quarter financial report, SiriusXM reported spending $69 million on satellite construction this quarter with full capital expenditures for all of 2025 to reach about $220 million.

“Longer term, satellite [capital expenditures] is expected to step down sharply through 2028 as remaining launches are completed,” SiriusXM wrote.

The SXM-10 satellite for SiriusXM is pictured during processing ahead of its launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Image: Maxar Space Systems

Related Articles

Mission Reports

Facing more delays, NASA opens door to launching lunar mission with commercial rockets

March 13, 2019 Stephen Clark

In a major shift, NASA is considering using two commercial launchers to send an unpiloted Orion crew capsule and its European-built service module on a test flight around the moon next year, maintaining the lunar test flight’s schedule despite fresh delays in the development of the multibillion-dollar Space Launch System that jeopardize the heavy-lifter’s 2020 inaugural flight, the agency’s administrator said in a congressional hearing Wednesday.