Live coverage: ispace makes second attempt at historic Moon landing

June 5, 2025 Will Robinson-Smith

A Japanese startup is hoping that the second time will be the charm as it targets a landing on the surface of the Moon Thursday afternoon. Follow along with our live blog for the latest updates on the landing attempt for ispace and its Resilience lander.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.