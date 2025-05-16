Live coverage: SpaceX plans morning launch of Starlink satellites from California

SpaceX is preparing to launch another batch of Starlink satellites from California after sunrise Friday morning. If all goes well on the mission, the company will have launched more than 1,000 of its broadband internet satellites this year.

Liftoff of the Starlink 15-5 mission from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base is targeted for 6:43 a.m. PDT (9:43 a.m. EDT, 1343 UTC). There is a back up launch opportunity seven minutes later. This will be the 20th orbital launch from California this year. A wildfire on the base, north of the launch pad, which was contained after spreading across 27 acres, is not expected to affect the launch.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about 30 minutes prior to launch.

Falcon 9 first stage booster B1093 will fly the mission, its second flight after launching from Vandenberg 39 days ago on the Starlink 11-11 mission.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1093 will target a touchdown on the drone ship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You’ positioned in the Pacific Ocean. If successful, this will be the 130th landing on that vessel and the 448th booster landing to date.