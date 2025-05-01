Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 28 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is kicking off of the month of May with the first of likely several Falcon 9 mission launching more of its Starlink V2 Mini satellites.

Onboard the Starlink 6-75 mission are 28 of the internet supporting satellites, adding to the more than 7,300 currently on orbit. Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is set for 9:51 p.m. EDT (0151 UTC).

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about an hour prior to liftoff.

On Wednesday, the 45th Weather Squadron forecast a greater than 95 percent chance for favorable weather at liftoff with no meteorological concerns for the Falcon 9 flight.

“Strong high pressure over the western Atlantic will keep mostly dry conditions across the area through the end of the week,” launch weather officers wrote. “For launch day some widespread high cloudiness is expected, but there are no concerns for constraint violations.”

SpaceX will use the Falcon booster, tail number 1080, on this mission. It will conduct its 18th flight to space after supporting two private astronaut missions to the International Space Station along with two cargo missions and the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Euclid observatory.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1080 will target a landing on the droneship, ‘Just Read the Instructions.’ If successful, this will be the 118th booster landing on that vessel and the 440th booster landing to date.