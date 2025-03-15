SpaceX sets new launchpad turnaround record with Saturday sunrise launch

Update March 15, 8:41 a.m. EDT: SpaceX confirmed deployment of the 23 Starlink satellites.

SpaceX launched its latest batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at sunrise Saturday morning. The mission marked a record-breaking turnaround for launch operations at Space Launch Complex 40.

The Starlink 12-16 mission added another 23 Starlink Version 2 Mini satellites to the constellation of more than 7,000 satellites in low Earth orbit. Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 happened at 7:35 a.m. EDT (1135 UTC).

It came two days, eight hours, 59 minutes and 40 seconds after the launch of the Starlink 12-21 mission, which beat SpaceX’s previous turnaround time at that pad by nearly six hours.

Heading into the launch opportunity, the 45th Weather Squadron forecast a greater than 95 percent chance for favorable weather at liftoff. The only concern are the liftoff winds, which are trending between 18 and 23 miles per hour.

SpaceX used the Falcon 9 first stage booster, tail number B1078, to launch the mission. It launched for an 18th time after supporting previous missions, like Crew-6, USSF-124 and 13 other Starlink flights.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1078 landed on the droneship, ‘Just Read the Instructions.’ It marked the 112th booster landing on JRTI and the 419th booster landing to date.

Among the 23 Starlink satellites on board were 13 that feature direct to cell capabilities.