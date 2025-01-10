Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 21 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is continuing its pace of launching and orbital mission an average of every two days with its next Falcon 9 flight from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Liftoff of the Starlink 12-12 mission from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) is set for 11:21 a.m. EST (1621 UTC) on Friday. This will be SpaceX’s 5th Falcon 9 launch in 2025.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about an hour prior to liftoff.

In its forecast issued on Thursday, the 45th Weather Squadron forecast a greater than 95 percent chance of favorable weather at liftoff, citing no weather constraints.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, tail number B1067 in the SpaceX fleet, will be making a record-setting 25th launch and landing attempt. It previously launched four flights to the International Space Station, the Galileo L13 mission for the European Commission and 13 previous batches of Starlink satellites.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1067 aims to land on the SpaceX droneship, ‘Just Read the Instructions.’ If successful, it will mark the 106th booster landing on JRTI and the 395th booster landing to date.

Among the 21 Starlink satellites onboard the Falcon 9 rocket are 13 that feature Direct to Cell capabilities. While the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) hasn’t granted full implementation of the DTC service, on Thursday, it once again authorized emergency use for those impacted by the fires in the greater Los Angeles area.

Earlier in the day, SpaceX announced it would be providing a month of free Starlink service to those impacted by the fires. It also sent free kits to agencies, organizations and shelters helping to respond to the deadly and destructive fires.