Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 23 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is preparing to bolster the Direct to Cell component of its Starlink constellation with a Falcon 9 launch in the predawn hours of Monday morning.

Following a launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base late Friday night, SpaceX will send up another 23 Starlink V2 Mini satellites to low Earth orbit. Liftoff of the Starlink 12-1 mission from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is set for 4:35 a.m. EST (0935 UTC).

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about an hour prior to liftoff.

The forecast for the launch is as good as it gets. The 45th Weather Squadron doesn’t anticipate any weather constraints and greater than a 95 percent chance of good conditions at liftoff.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, tail number B1080 in the SpaceX fleet, will launch for a 13th time. It previously supported the launches of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Euclid, four missions to the International Space Station (Axiom-2, Axiom-3, NG-21 and CRS-30), SES 24 and six previous Starlink missions.

Assuming a launch at the announced time, B1080 will break SpaceX’s previous record for the turnaround of a first stage booster by nearly a week. A liftoff at 4:35 a.m. EST (0935 UTC) would mean a turnaround of 13 days 12 hours 7 minutes and 50 seconds.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1080 will land on the SpaceX droneship, ‘Just Read the Instructions.’ If successful, this will mark the 99th booster landing on JRTI and the 374th booster landing to date.

Direct to Cell coming soon

The rollout of the Direct to Cell piece of SpaceX’s Starlink constellation have been a big storyline for the company throughout 2024. After being announced in August 2022, along with a partnership with T-Mobile, SpaceX has been continuously launching DTC Starlink satellites throughout the year.

The company’s first launch of the year, Starlink 7-9 on Jan. 2, 2024, carried six DTC Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit. Since then, there have been 26 other launches with these satellites on board, including the Starlink 9-3, which failed to reach orbit due to an upper stage anomaly.

Following the launch of Starlink 9-13 late Friday night, Ben Longmier, SpaceX’s senior director of satellite engineering, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that there was “One launch left for Direct to Cell commercial orbital shell completion.”

However, while the majority of DTC Starlink missions have launched to a 53-degree inclination, the Starlink 12-1 mission is launching to a 43-degree inclination. It wasn’t immediately clear if Monday’s launch would allow SpaceX to reach the benchmark Longmier mentioned.

1 launch left for Direct to Cell first commercial orbital shell completion. https://t.co/ci3kl4vKO4 — Ben Longmier (@longmier) November 24, 2024

In a post on X on Oct. 30, he said that even when this first shell is completed, it would not be the end of DTC Starlink launches.

“We will continue to launch and improve the service after that in order to improve the coverage and latency for our partner telcos around the world,” Longmier said in a post on X.

As for what consumers should expect with an initial rollout of the DTC capabilities, Longmier responded to a user on X stating that it will included “normal texting,” adding “data later in 2025.”