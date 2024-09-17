SpaceX launches European Commission’s Galileo satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

Update 7:23 p.m. EDT: SpaceX landed its first stage booster, B1067, on the droneship, ‘Just Read the Instructions.’

SpaceX launched the latest pair of Galileo spacecraft for the European Union’s navigation satellite constellation.

The mission marked the second time that Galileo satellites will launch from U.S. soil, following the so-called L-12 mission, which flew on another Falcon 9 rocket back in April 2024. Liftoff of the L-13 mission from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station happened at 6:50 p.m. EDT (2250 UTC).

Deployment is expected a little more than 3.5 hours after liftoff.

Heading into the launch opportunity, the 45th Weather Squadron forecast just a 40 percent chance of favorable weather at liftoff. The booster recovery weather risk was also noted as “moderate” on a scale of low-moderate-high.

“Several factors are in play for the weather this week. Primarily an area of low pressure spinning off the southeast U.S. coastline will gradually move onshore near South Carolina by Tuesday afternoon,” meteorologists wrote. “This circulation pattern, along with several waves of upper-level vorticity will help generate convergent bands of clouds and associated showers rotating through most of Florida into Tuesday.

“Additionally, expect west coast seabreeze convection to make its way across Florida nearing the spaceport Tuesday afternoon further enhancing possibilities for showers and thunderstorms.”

The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, tail number B1067 in the SpaceX fleet, launched for a 22nd time. It previously supported two astronaut missions to the International Space Station (Crew-3 and Crew-4), two cargo mission to the ISS (CRS-22 and CRS-25) and 12 Starlink missions.

About 8.5 minutes after liftoff, B1067 landed on the SpaceX droneship, ‘Just Read the Instructions.’ This was a departure from the flight profile when SpaceX launched Galileo satellites back in April.

“During the Galileo L12 mission earlier this year, the Falcon 9 booster was expended to provide the additional performance needed to deliver the payload to its orbit,” SpaceX wrote on its website prior to launch. “Data from that mission informed subtle design and operational changes, including mass reductions and trajectory adjustments, that will allow us to safely recover and reuse this booster.”

While SpaceX said it fully was intent on recovering B1067, the company hedged its bets ahead of liftoff.

“The booster reentry trajectory will result in higher heating and dynamic pressure on the booster than many of our historical landings. Although the reentry conditions are on the higher end of past missions, they are still acceptable,” SpaceX wrote before launch. “This landing attempt will test the bounds of recovery, giving us valuable data on the design of the vehicle in these elevated entry conditions.

“This in turn will help us innovate on future vehicle designs to make our vehicles more robust and rapidly reusable while expanding into more challenging reentry conditions.”

Falcon 9’s first stage lands on the Just Read the Instructions droneship pic.twitter.com/YhH3fP7svM — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 17, 2024

Galileo expansion

The Galileo satellites designated FOC FM26 & FM32 are managed and operated by the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) on behalf of the EU. The FOC designation refers to the Full Operational Capability series of satellites. Despite the designations, these will be the 31st and 32nd satellites launched to be part of the operational constellation.

Earlier this month, the EUSPA confirmed that the L12 satellites completed on-orbit commissioning and officially joined the constellation on Sept. 5. The satellites are in medium Earth orbit about 23,200 km (14,416 mi.) above Earth.

“These two new satellites strengthen Galileo’s position as the world’s most accurate positioning system,” said EUSPA Executive Director Rodrigo da Costa in a statement. “With the European Commission, EUSPA and ESA collaborating closely, Galileo goes beyond just satellites; it stands as proof of our united dedication to innovation, security, and progress. Each addition not only improves availability and navigation robustness for over 4 billion users but also reinforce new market opportunities for European businesses, SMEs, and entrepreneurs.”

The satellites each weigh 2.3 tons (4,600 lbs.) and have an expected 15-year lifespan, according to manufacturer, Airbus.