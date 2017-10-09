Video: Launch to landing replay of Monday’s Falcon 9 flight

Watch this replay of Monday’s liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, followed by touchdown of the booster’s first stage on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean.

The 229-foot-tall (70-meter) rocket took off from Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex 4-East at 5:37:01 a.m. PDT (8:37:01 a.m. EDT; 1237:01 GMT) Monday with the third batch of 10 next-generation Iridium voice and data relay satellites.

It was the 14th Falcon 9 flight of the year, and the 42nd launch of a Falcon 9 rocket overall since 2010. The landing on SpaceX’s drone ship — “Just Read the Instructions” — marked the 17th time SpaceX has recovered one of its first stage boosters intact.

