Live coverage: SpaceX to launch 21 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Update 2:43 a.m. EDT: SpaceX adjusted the T-0 liftoff time.

Hours after a successful liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, SpaceX is preparing for a second Falcon 9 flight, this time from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Liftoff of the Starlink 9-4 mission is targeting 2:22 a.m. PDT (5:22 a.m. EDT, 0922 UTC). The rocket will launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E).

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about 30 minutes prior to liftoff.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, tail number B1071 in the SpaceX fleet, will be launching for a 17th time. It previously supported the launches of three national security payloads, two Transporter rideshare missions and nine Starlink missions.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1071 will land on the SpaceX droneship, ‘Of Course I Still Love You.’ This will be the 97th booster landing for OCISLY and the 332nd booster landing to date.

Among the 21 Starlink satellites launching on this mission are 13 that feature the direct to cell capability. Assuming a successful launch, this will bring the total DTC Starlink satellites up to 129.